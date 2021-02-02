3 dead in Srinagar Highway pile-up: Kashmala’s husband taken into custody

ISLAMABAD: Three persons lost their lives and four others were injured in a traffic accident here on Monday night, police said. According to Geo News, the accident happened at Srinagar Highway (previously Kashmir Highway) in which a vehicle bearing official number plate was also involved which resulted in a pile-up. Sources said Federal Ombudsperson for Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq’s husband Waqas Khan and son were also sitting in one of the vehicles involved in the accident. The sources said Waqas Khan and the driver of the vehicle have been taken into custody by the police and a vehicle has also been impounded.