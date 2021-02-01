Two dead in Gujranwala accidents

GUJRANWALA: Two people were killed in separate accidents here on Sunday. Reportedly, Muhammad Nazir was on his way when a tractor-trolley collided with him at Civil Lines. As a result, Nazir died on the spot. In another incident, Naveed died when his bike slipped on a road near Civil Lines police station.

TWO INJURED DURING DACOITY: Two people were shot at and injured during a dacoity at Ahmad Nagar Chattha on Sunday. Reportedly, three dacoits stormed into the shop of Zaman and snatched cash from him. The dacoits shot at and injured Zaman and his servant on resistance. Police have started investigation.

ACE RECOVERS GOVT DUES: The ACE has recovered million of rupees dues from the defaulters of government departments. It was told that more than Rs 5.3m were recovered from the defaulters of Municipal Corporation Narowal in connection with conversion and building fee. Regional Director Rai Naeemullah Bhatti vowed that the dues from the defaulters of the government institutions would be recovered without any discrimination.