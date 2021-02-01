‘Young filmmakers have opportunities to approach global audience’

LAHORE:Saram Jaffery, a multiple awards winning actor and filmmaker, is currently working on a web series that revolves around immigrants’ issues and challenges.

Introducing Pakistani cinema to a global audience, he is interested to build a positive image of Pakistan through the medium of art. With the evolution of streaming platforms, Saram Jaffery said there are more opportunities for young filmmakers to approach global audience.

“Our young filmmakers can put Pakistani cinema on the map. We have to keep in our minds that young filmmakers have lot of things to offer to audience beyond borders,” he said. He said that productions of good films and TV series have increased significantly due to ever-growing demand for new content. He is also working on a feature film that focuses on mental health issues.

Having an immense love and passion for acting and filmmaking from a very young age, he embarked on his acting journey as a child star, appearing in a few drama serials of the Pakistan television in the early 90’s.

In his early years, he continued the practice through theatre. In 2007, the Lahore-born actor moved to Toronto and got his formal training from a film school while he continued to appear in different short films and theatre. He said that he believes that film festivals have always been a major source for content acquisition for broadcast networks and streaming platforms.

He said that the film festivals have always given rise to emerging talent, providing an opportunity to compete against up-coming and seasoned filmmakers.

Saram Jaffery has won multiple awards for his acclaimed short film ‘One Last Shot’ in the United States at the New York Film Award 2020, Los Angeles Film Awards 2020 for the best acting, best drama and best narrative.

‘One Last Shot’ has also won the Best Canadian Short Film and Viewers Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Best Romantic Drama in India at the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival besides Oniros Film Awards in Italy. ‘One Last Shot’ is based on a life of a struggling musician who comes from a South Asian background. The film is inspired by real life stories where Saram Jaffery appeared in a lead role of a struggling musician making some bad choices, putting his relationship with his loved ones in jeopardy. In 2018, Saram Jaffery got his first commercial break with Pakistani feature film ‘Na Band Na Baraati’.