Groundbreaking of Giga Group’s sky-high mall carried out in DHA Islamabad

Islamabad: Giga Group hosted the groundbreaking ceremony of the sky-high Giga Mall Extension, a project that includes vast shopping, dining, entertainment, and hospitality options.

The crown jewel of the Giga Mall Extension is the two-story beautiful Jamia Masjid that has the capacity to accommodate hundreds of people. This iconic landmark was inaugurated by Mr. Haji Muhammad Amin Pardesi Giga, Chairman of Giga Group. The ceremony was attended by the Civil & Construction Engineers, Head of Departments, Giga Mall Management, and Giga Group Management.

Giga Mall Extension comprises of the world’s first sky-high Masjid, Pakistan’s first vertical market, a luxury hotel, tourism floors, open-view restaurants, commercial space, a premium food court, kids play area, and lastly a health & relaxation floor. Giga Mall Extension is a well-planned development that was designed to fulfill the expanding needs of our community.

The top two floors of the Giga Mall Extension, including the rooftop, is devoted for the stunning Jamia Masjid. This house of worship is destined to be the highest Masjid in the world whilst offering a spiritual experience.