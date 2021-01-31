Supply of electricity, gas to be ensured

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub has said that 500 KVA grid station and 40 million metric cubic feet of gas will be provided for immediate supply of electricity in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, the preferred special economic zone of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC), says a press release.

Funds would be provided on an emergency basis for the project. He was talking to Chairman FIEDMC, Mian Kashif Ashfaq. On the occasion, he also assured to provide additional 15 million metric cubic feet of gas for M3 Industrial Estate.

The federal minister commended the Chairman FIEDMC for making Allama Iqbal Industrial City the first priority of local and foreign investors. He said that this project is a milestone in the industrial development of Pakistan. He further said that with regard to the supply of electricity and gas in the economic zones of FIEDMC, funds would be provided on priority basis in the next financial year as well as in the next financial year.

FIEDMC chairman invited Federal Minister Omar Ayub to visit FIEDMC’s economic zones, to which he promised to visit Faisalabad on February 18 2021. During the visit, he will also inaugurate the One Window Centre to be set up by FIEDMC, which will be staffed by FESCO and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, which will address all issues related to electricity and gas supply to the industry.