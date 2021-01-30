Jang group’s free e-commerce workshops

LAHORE:Jang Group of Newspapers’ Cultural Wing is holding free E-Commerce awareness workshop titled “How to Do Business living in Pakistan” in Karachi, Lahore and Multan to facilitate and equip the students, home-based workers and women who want to work on world’s largest online marketplace to earn money.

The first leg of the workshops will be held in Alharma Lahore tomorrow (Sunday), at 1pm, where experts from E-Commerce Galaxy, Dr Shahzad Yusuf, Zeeshan Jalil, Jawad Latif and Irfan Yaqub will deliver special lectures explaining methods for students and women to online business from their homes. The workshops are being held in view of the widespread unemployment due to corona virus pandemic to help people overcome their financial problems. Participants should contact on 0303-3243247, 0333-4560356 to register in workshops.