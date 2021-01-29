Pakistani languages symbolise unity

Islamabad : Pakistani languages are a symbol of national unity, said Pakistan Academy of Letters Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk.

He was talking to a delegation of writers from Gilgit-Baltistan, Faisalabad, Talagang and Islamabad here during a meeting. They discussed the promotion of Pakistani languages and other literary activities.

Writers of Pakistani languages praised the performance of the PAL for the promotion of literature and welfare of writers. They briefed the PAL chairman on literary activities in their respective areas. On the occasion, Dr. Yousuf Khushk said the PAL was working on a solid foundation for the promotion of literature in Pakistani languages.

"The promotion and development of Pakistani languages is our first goal." He said Pakistani languages were like a bouquet that includes the culture, traditions, language, colors and fragrances of each region. These languages are a symbol of our national unity.