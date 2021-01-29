Directive to revamp LWMC working

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting of Lahore LWMC at its head office on Thursday to take stock of the cleanliness drive in the city.

The meeting decided to revamp the LWMC along with rationalisation of sanitary workers and availability of machinery in 272 union councils of the provincial metropolis. Similarly, the cleanliness drive will be monitored through WhatsApp groups of nine towns. The minister emphasised that best results should be achieved with minimum cost and the companies having good machinery should be encouraged. Aslam Iqbal directed the officials concerned to daily remove garbage from every area and made it clear that he wanted to see the city neat and clean as Lahore, the heartland of Pakistan, would be kept clean according to the standards of an international city. LWMC Chairman Amjad Ali Noon, Local Government Secretary Noor-ul-Ameen Mengal, LWMC MD Imran Ali and others attended the meeting.

plan for cricket matches: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has formulated a comprehensive plan regarding upcoming Pakistan vs South Africa cricket matches at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

A press statement issued here on Thursday stated that LWMC with more than 50 workers will provide special sanitation arrangements. This team will be working in two shifts in and outside the premises of the stadium.

Nearly 19 machineries will be the part of cleanliness plan during these cricket matches. In order to monitor the whole cleanliness operation during matches, duty roster of officers have been issued and this monitoring will be directly supervised by Chief Executive Officer of LWMC.

Spokesperson LWMC stated that the department is working with full zeal and zest but at the same time citizens should also cooperate with LWMC by proper disposal of solid waste. Citizens can always dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use mobile application Clean Lahore for their waste related complaints.