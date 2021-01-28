Cyprus eases second virus lockdown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NICOSIA: Cyprus announced on Wednesday a cautious easing from February 1 of its national lockdown following a decline in the spread of Covid-19 infections that peaked after Christmas. The Mediterranean island went into lockdown on January 10 for the second time since last March after daily cases hit a record 907 on December 29.