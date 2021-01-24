China to ensure fast-track export of vaccine to Pakistan

BEIJING: China has said that it will provide a “batch of vaccines” to Pakistan as “aid” and assured that it will direct Chinese companies to "speed up the export of vaccines to Pakistan". “In order to support our brothers and sisters in Pakistan, the Chinese government has decided to provide a batch of vaccines as aid and will actively coordinate with the relevant Chinese enterprise to speed up export of vaccines to Pakistan,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying during a briefing. The spokesperson shared that the Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi had informed Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi of the decision made by the Chinese government.