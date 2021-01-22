close
Fri Jan 22, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2021

Cops services praised

Lahore

Our Correspondent
January 22, 2021

LAHORE:IGP Punjab Inam Ghani said that M Tahir Rai and Dr Masood Saleem are highly professional, capable and hardworking officers of Pakistan Police Service. He expressed these views while addressing a farewell ceremony held at Central Police Office on Thursday on the retirement of DIG Crimes Dr Masood Saleem and appointment of Additional IG CTD M Tahir Rai as IG Balochistan. IGP Punjab said these officers have fulfilled every responsibility assigned by the dept with utmost diligence.

