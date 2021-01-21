Rawalpindi: The Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza visited Bilal Masjid, Muslim Park, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and inaugurated rainwater harvesting project to reuse rainwater.

Rawalpindi is the second city in the Punjab, he said, adding that RDA has started recycling of used water in this mosque after Sirajia Masjid, Asghar Mall Scheme with the help of UNDP. He said that mosques need a lot of water to meet everyday requirements. It is being expanded and will be a bigger model after completion.

Rainwater collected will be used for washing and cleaning of the mosque, ablution and wash rooms where ablution water will be used for plants and grass in the park established in front of the mosque. He said that more than 400 worshipers perform ablution in the mosque daily while 1,000 to 1,500 worshipers come here for Friday prayers. One man uses 5 to 7 liters of water during ablution which can now be made usable after treatment instead of wasting it, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Imam of the mosque thanked the RDA chairman and said that water was a great blessing of Allah. RDA's initiative is a significant step towards human service, he said.

UNDP Research Officer Waqas Khan, RDA Deputy Director (Finance) Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, Imam of Bilal Masjid, senior members of the Masjid’s Committee Haji Muhammad Asghar and others were present at the inauguration.