UET syndicate approves faculty members’ appointments

LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in its Syndicate meetings held recently approved the adoption of Anti-Harassment Act, appointment of a number of faculty members and initiation of inquiries against some university officials.

According to a press release, the meetings chaired by UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar also approved issuance of show cause notice to deputy registrar and initiation of inquiries against five teachers and Project Director Narowal Campus under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act. On the recommendation of the selection board, the syndicate also approved appointment of one professor, one associate professor, 11 assistant professors and nine lecturers. Promotions of four officers each on the posts of assistant registrar and administrative officer were also approved.

On the recommendations of Finance and Planning Committee, the Syndicate approved various facilities in the tuition fee of students. The syndicate also approved reduction in fees for children of overseas Pakistanis, reduced fee for students in Institute of Business and Management (IB&M) and waived off hostel fees for FATA students. Furthermore, the UET syndicate also approved Admission Policy 2021, according to which full marks of FSc will be considered in undergraduate programmes for Fall 2021 admission. The Syndicate also approved time scale promotion policy as well as regularisation of contractual employees.

E-moot: A four-day E-Conference on Education Policy 2021 started under the auspices of University of Education (UOE) here on Tuesday. Renowned educationists from all over Pakistan and abroad including ex-Vice Chancellor UOE Prof Dr Munwar Sultana Mirza, Vice-Chancellor, University of Baltistan, Skardu, Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Dean, Faculty of Education, Punjab University, Prof Dr Abid Hussain, Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, Prof Dr Naseer Mansour Exeter University, UK, Prof Dr Ihtesham Rehman Lancaster University, UK, Dr Parveen Ali University of Sheffield, UK, ex-Vice Chancellor, Sargodha University, Prof Dr Riaz ul Haq Tariq, Prof Dr Muhammad Memon and others will present their proposals during the conference.

In his opening remarks, the Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said the focus of the 2021 education policy should be on how to bring our out of school children in schools, establishment of new educational institutions, development of infrastructure and training of teachers and quality education along with quantity.