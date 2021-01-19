India conspiring to sabotage regional peace: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Monday that India has decided to sabotage regional peace by diverting public attention from domestic affairs. He said that Pakistan had already predicted that India could hatch a conspiracy under the pretext of Pulwama attack and finally Modi government’s conspiracy stands exposed, he said in a statement here from Babul Quraish before his departure to Islamabad.

The Foreign Minister said that his statements on the Pulwama incident are on record. Pakistan had made it clear that Pulwama is a false flag operation of India and under the guise of this, India can make a move. Finally, that conspiracy of India has been exposed. The Modi government has killed 40 of its own soldiers to win elections.

The Foreign Minister said that the Indian rulers were bent on undermining peace in the entire region to divert attention from their political aims and their internal affairs. He said that India was playing the role of a spoiler in Afghanistan. History has shown that when they tried to invade Pakistan on February 26, Pakistan showed patience in a spirit of goodwill and returned the arrested Indian pilot.

Qureshi said in November, Pakistan unveiled to the world the indisputable evidence of Indian state terrorism and its support for terrorists. “India is now fully exposed. We want the world to take their dossier seriously and review the concrete evidence against India and hold it accountable for its nefarious designs.”

The Foreign Minister said that the new leadership in the United States is going to take over the government on January 20, which speaks of human rights and supports the resolution of disputes through dialogue. Pakistan has also always spoken of resolving disputes through dialogue. But India has always spoiled the peaceful environment. India is being exposed one after another for its irresponsible actions. He said that today, voices are being raised against India in the British Parliament as well. About a dozen British MPs are saying that what India is saying is not true. Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute. It is not an internal matter of India, he said.

The Foreign Minister said that India questions the freedom of their media but today, following the RSS’s manifesto, the BJP government and its approved media nexus have been openly exposed. “The important, confidential information can reach an anchor ahead of time. Was this election a “plan leak” to make the environment conducive?” He said Pakistan will take up all these issues globally.