LCWU students protest, demand online exams

LAHORE:Dozens of students of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) staging a protest demanded the university to conduct examinations online.

The students had gathered outside the LCWU campus on Jail Road and chanted slogans to highlight their demands. It is pertinent to mention that the university administration had recently issued schedule starting for on-campus examination starting February 02 after the campuses across the country open on February 01.

The students chanting slogans demanded a reduced syllabus expressing concerns over online classes. A spokesperson for the university said that LCWU would adopt all those instructions issued time to time by the federal and Punjab HEC to facilitate the stu