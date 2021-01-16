‘Figure It Out’ on display

LAHORE:‘FIGURE IT OUT’ is the befitting name given to the group show of paintings by four brilliant young artists opened at Ejaz Art Gallery, Friday.

The human figure has always been a prominent medium of expression. It has signified and addressed the human conditions throughout the known history of hominoids. This has been a hallmark of Ejaz Art Gallery to showcase meaningful and sensible art shows, the shows that can bring about a much needed change in our social behavioural canvas. To keep up with the spirit, “Figure It Out” is a show that strikes human feelings in the context of our social desperation.

Syed Arsalan Naqvi’s figures address the vague future of street children through profound wilderness while, Faiz Supro draw lines in perfection to present serene social make-up. Ghazi Sikandar’s exclusive and much practical view of our society draws our attention towards togetherness in social development. Faiqa Uppal is nothing less than a breeze of fresh air, a dream, hope, and truthfulness of joyful moments.

According to Faiz Supro, his work revolves around lines using pen. He plays with them in a unique way and showcases various perspectives of lives of ordinary people and their moods. His composition has a blend of black and white lines along with chunks of colorful patters in it. These tiny colorful patterns represent our culture in a distinctive style.

Arsalan Naqvi’s creations revolve around human expression through symbolism. The symbols are embedded in unconscious elements, emotions, sensations, and memories of nomadic and street children. He says that he could not help but to put them on canvas. His paintings are mere a tribute to the darkness of their childhood.

Faiqa Upal commented “I did my Masters in Fine Arts with distinction and won a gold medal in my studies. Leaving from Pakistan to the UK changed my career as an art teacher to a freelance art tutor. Weather, culture and environment affected my medium of work and painting style but subject remained the same. My female figures and colourful flowers can appear effortless, but they actually require a shift, not only in the process but also in thinking. I paint the memory of a moment and the excitement of the experience. They are a mixture of bright colours, bold strokes and forced and unforced errors. Sometimes, in an unfinished painting, the viewers will ‘fill in the blanks’ and use their imagination to make sense of it in their own way.”

Ghazi Sikander says "What is the most powerful force in society? What can a picture tell us about power, its distribution and articulation? Depicted in a scene that convinces us to look closer and experience its truths.

For me it’s a mass of people. For me it’s an amassment of a crowd, a congregation for a mutual cause. Call it a mob, it’s a density of human beings who amass for the same cause and depict their strength as one".