Policy developed to promote interfaith harmony

LAHORE: The Ministry for Human Rights, Minority Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Punjab has developed a policy for interfaith harmony in collaboration with the Youth Development Foundation (YDF).

The policy is being discussed at different levels so that it can be implemented in true letter and spirit without any delay, this was stated by Ejaz Alam Augustine, Punjab Minister for Human Rights, Minority Affairs and Interfaith Harmony while addressing a meeting attended by 15 members of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights, Minority Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and others.

The minister praised the initiative and called it a breakthrough in maintaining law and order in the province and discouraging hate speech, stigmatisation and discrimination of any sort on the basis of faith. He urged the members of the parliamentary committee to review and study the policy and take necessary steps so that its approval and implementation can be expedited.

On this occasion, Shahid Rehmat, Executive Director YDF, shared it with the participants that the policy was developed after getting input and suggestions from different stakeholders including youth representatives, parliamentarians, religious leaders, minority representatives, academia, civil society representatives, business community leaders, policy experts and the home department.

Augustine thanked the committee members for their support and praised the role of YDF in preparing the policy report, calling it an important milestone in the pursuit for interfaith harmony and lasting peace in the province.