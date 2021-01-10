PPP stands for freedom of press, protection of journalists

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman said that the PPP stands for the freedom of press and protection of the journalists.

During a meeting with members of Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF), Sherry Rehman discussed the proposed “the Protection of Journalists and Media professionals Bill 2020”. The Bill aims to build an effective safety mechanism for freedom of expression for journalists.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Chief Minister on Information, Law and Environment, Murtaza Wahab, Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF)’s Fellowship editor, Ghazala Fasih, and Secretary General, Owais Aslam Ali.