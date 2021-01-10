Canadian universities to help less resourceful students

Rawalpindi : Under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of ‘Kamyab Nojawan’, programme two top Canadian universities of Global University Systems have reached an agreement with Knight Human Management (KHM) Pakistan to provide higher professional and technical education to the less resourceful Pakistani students within a low and affordable educational budget.

This was stated by Khalid Nawaz, Chief Executive Officer, Knight Human Management (KHM), SHALAAN Pakistan, an organisation that protects the employment and rights of overseas Pakistanis, while presiding over a meeting with the top management of KHM here on Saturday.

He said that acquiring higher professional education and skills that meet modern requirements has become costly and yet remained a dream for most of those who could not afford. “To fulfil the dreams of resourceless youth, we are looking for them the opportunities of seeking higher professional education and skills within their limited resources”, he added saying that these agreements are a link in the same chain. He said that pursuing higher professional and technical education degrees at Global University Systems' Canadian universities TREBAS and GISMA Business School is a guarantee of decent and dependable employment for students in the global market. He told that the agreements with these universities were our great achievement. He said that full counselling would be given under KHM to the students aspiring for admission in degree programs in line with the global industrial and commercial requirements.

Khalid Nawaz said that innovations in technologies are emerging at the international level and the intervention of modern technology in the industry, trade, agriculture, medical, transport and all walks of life is reaching extremes. In this context, the educational priorities of the world have also changed and the world nations were now developing a workforce that can adapt to modern requirements and serve as experts in all technologies driven fields of life. “We are currently lagging behind the rest of the world, but our youth are at the forefront of intellectual and creative abilities around the world”, he mentioned. He said that these agreements had been made keeping in view the multifaceted benefits.” On the one hand, our students will be able to get general and technical education in line with modern requirements with low education budget and their holistic skills will help in the promotion of modern science and skills in the country coupled with respectable jobs”, he elaborated.

He said besides decent employment to our youth in the global job market, it will also help to reduce poverty and provide valuable foreign exchange to the country. He further said that the students will be able to learn various sciences and technologies in line with modern requirements of industry and commerce including running various types of business along with modern lines while also acquiring knowledge of innovation in film and television production. He said that in this regard counselling facilities will be provided in different cities of Pakistan soon.