Goodbye, Brussels

The British managed to say adios to the Brussels leviathan known as the European Union and the multi-layered bureaucracy that runs it, just in time to avoid the dreaded no-deal Brexit, on January 1, 2021.

Ever since Great Britain joined the EEC, forerunner of the European Union, in 1973, British singularity was always at play. To begin, the British have no written constitution and maintain a unique monarchy. The official title of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second reads, "By the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith". She has no ID card, driving licence or passport.

Fast forward to 2021. The first implication of the historic U-turn codenamed Brexit is that the island off the coast of Europe that became the greatest colonial empire has formally renounced to be a colony of Europe. If that sounds odd, I will take you back to the post WWII period when Churchill still hoped to rule the world in the Anglo-American tandem. He disdainfully boasted that Britain favoured a united Europe but would not like to be a part of it.

Years later, when the British realised that the European Economic Community, led by West Germany and France were forging ahead while Britain, with its empire gone, was left with a decaying infrastructure – and out in the cold.

Things had come full circle from the post-WWII period, when the British were basking in the pride of a victorious power, to one of an underdog compared to a surging Franco-German partnership. As soon as Britain showed willingness to join the EEC, French president De Gaulle opposed that, fearing the UK would be a trojan horse for America. It was only after De Gaulle had left that the British application was processed leading to its full membership in 1973.

Britain and the continent prospered together as members of the EEC and then the EU but London opposed the Union's moves towards greater integration. Thus, the UK stayed out of the common visa regime named Schengen and the common currency, Euro. The free movement of goods and services was fine but the influx of workers of new members in East Europe led to increasing resentment in the English heartland. The EU system provided no remedy for lopsided immigration. As a result, torch-bearers of the movement to leave the EU gradually gained enough support to bring about a national referendum, resulting in a narrow victory for the 'Leave' vote in 2016.

Nobody had clearly foreseen what was to follow: four years of gruelling negotiations with the other 27 EU members, and ruptures within the Tories, the fall of two prime ministers – ending with the election of Boris Johnson, a leading advocate of Brexit.

Johnson stood by the ambition of leading his nation out of the EU, and was effusive in promising the fantastic future he foresaw for the UK. He boasted of an open, generous, outward looking, internationalist and free trading Britain. Paradoxically, at the same time, his 80-year-old father, Stanley Johnson announced his intention to apply for French citizenship so that he could retain his EU passport. Not every Briton has that option as they lose their rights being nationals of a country no longer a Union member.

Britain and the EU will continue to enjoy the benefits of free trade but not the free movement and right to work for the people. It was the massive arrival of workers from the new member states after the enlargement to 28 members that influenced many Britons to vote for Brexit in 2016.

Johnson Sr's lack of confidence notwithstanding, the British premier sounds euphoric and bullish, boasting a "Global Britain". In practical terms, effects on trade in goods may be minimal by virtue of the deal signed now. The long-term effects of being out of a larger system in other areas of cooperation will unfold with time.

The Scottish are restive over Brexit and the pro-EU Scottish Nationalist Party has stepped up calls for a second referendum on independence. For now, Johnson has shrugged it away.

The freedom to travel and work in both directions will be circumscribed. Britain will stop the invasion of East European job seekers and put an end to exploitation of its social security by newly arrived EU nationals. Travellers and students are likely to face difficulties with the free movement of people under restrictions.

London's primacy as an international finance centre may be affected as the terms of operations may undergo changes. The latest reports indicate that the financial services sector awaits anxiously to learn about the changes, "after being largely omitted from the trade deal along with services in general, which account for 80 percent of Britain's economy".

The worst-case scenario of no-deal Brexit has been averted. That would have resulted in huge problems in trade between the UK and the EU with quotas and tariffs slapped on all cross-Channel trade. Yet, the full impact on trade will be known in the coming months, with shipments subject to customs red tape after decades.

*Brexit Was Not Worth It", read a placard held by a protester in Parliament Square, as the Tories rushed to have parliamentary approval of the voluminous agreements with the EU.

Auld lang syne sounds fine but the British ship is sailing for uncharted waters. May God save the Queen.

Tailpiece: As elsewhere in the world the British moved on, they are leaving behind English, as the most widely spoken language in the EU system! You may wonder how the Germans and the French feel about that.

