Budding singer releases debut album

LAHORE:The emerging singer Abdullah Malik's video song titled "Tujhay Ishq Ho" was presented for a media preview in a crowded press conference in a hotel near Liberty Market on Thursday.

The song is a timeless breakup track, produced by Riyan Chaudhry, Bilawal Chaudhry, Fakhar Abbas and directed by Zain Irfan. Sanvel Khan is the composer of this brand new track by Abdullah which is being released today (Friday). The song depicts heartbreak and ongoing for the loved one. The young singer revealed to this scribe that he was inspired by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam. He is a completely self-taught singer and started at his school's farewell party. Despite having a lack of resources, he continued with his passion for the music and finally got a break, he added.

music album: Lahore Arts Council is going to launch its music album Alhamra Unplugged Season 2, very soon. In Alhamra Unplugged Season 2, LAC will release 21 songs in regional, national and international languages as well, including Urdu, Punjabi, Pashto, Sindhi, Balochi and English. Almost 90 singers and musicians are participating in the album. They have been selected from different college and universities across the country. Music Director Abu Baker Javed said that the album was being completed with hard work.