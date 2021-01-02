Six outlaws held

Islamabad : Islamabad Khanna and Noon Police teams have arrested six outlaws and recovered huge cache of hashish, wine, and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Following orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said DIG (Operations) had categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts against criminals and drug dealers/smugglers.

Following these directions, SP (Rural-Zone) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted special police teams including DSP Mubarik Ali including Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Kamal Khan,Sub-Inspector Muhammad Asif, ASIs Muhammad Farooq, Abdul Waheed, Abdul Haad along with others. During searching and combing in Sohan, Iqbal Town, Zia Mosque stop the police teams apprehended accused Mehrab Khan, Amanat Khan, Sohail Shah, Zeshan and Mohaib-Ullah and recovered 450 gram hashish, wine, Kalashnikovs, one 12 bore gun and 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

More-Over SP (Industrial-Area) Zubair Ahmed Shaikh constituted special police team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Noon Police Station along with others officials that arrested an accused Muhammad Humayun and recovered five 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from him. Case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway from him.

DIG (Operations) appreciated the police performance and said that Islamabad police is accelerating all out efforts for safety and security of citizens. He also requested the citizens to inform police in case of any suspicious activity in their areas.