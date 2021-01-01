Slovakia’s ex-police chief commits suicide in custody

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRATISLAVA: Slovakia’s former police chief died in police custody in an apparent suicide, officials said Wednesday, after he was charged with receiving massive bribes while in office.
Milan Lucansky, a 50-year-old former police general, was arrested earlier this month on graft charges over some half a million euros in alleged bribes. Slovak media reported he was found hanging by the neck in his cell on Tuesday evening at a prison in the eastern city of Presov where he was remanded in custody. Physicians failed to revive him and he was pronounced dead on Wednesday.