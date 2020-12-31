Nine PLRA officials dismissed for corruption

LAHORE:The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) dismissed nine officials for corruption. According to the spokesperson, financial irregularities in the FBR tax and district council fees applicable to transfers in the Land Record Center Muridke were revealed.

The inquiry body completed the inquiry in the light of the records and evidence available against all the officials involved and submitted a report proving allegations of fraud, financial irregularities and embezzlement in FBR tax.

In view of the recommendations of the committee, DG Moazzam Iqbal Supra dismissed nine officers. An inquiry was being conducted in the Anti-Corruption Department on the basis of a reference.

The sacked personnel include Naveed Bashir of Muridke's Service Center In-charge, Service Center Officers M Shoaib Hanif, Sajjad Hussain, Fazal Muneeb, M Naveed, M Sultan, Watchmen M Nasir and M Shafiq and office boy M Waqar.