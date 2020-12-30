Heritage Library to provide assistance to students

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Lok Virsa ‘Heritage Library’ is devoted to provide assistance to scholars, students, common citizens on folklore and cultural heritage by accumulating field research, collecting cultural studies.
The library has a collection of over thirty-two thousand (36,000) books and journals.
In addition a collection of two hundred (200) books published by Lok Virsa is also available in library.
According to Lok Virsa, Library offer unparalleled opportunities for self-directed learning and exploration by people of diverse ages, interests, backgrounds and abilities.
For society as a whole, ‘Heritage Library’ provides valuable intangible benefits as sources of national, regional, and local identity.