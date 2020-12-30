close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2020

Heritage Library to provide assistance to students

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2020

Islamabad : Lok Virsa ‘Heritage Library’ is devoted to provide assistance to scholars, students, common citizens on folklore and cultural heritage by accumulating field research, collecting cultural studies.

The library has a collection of over thirty-two thousand (36,000) books and journals.

In addition a collection of two hundred (200) books published by Lok Virsa is also available in library.

According to Lok Virsa, Library offer unparalleled opportunities for self-directed learning and exploration by people of diverse ages, interests, backgrounds and abilities.

For society as a whole, ‘Heritage Library’ provides valuable intangible benefits as sources of national, regional, and local identity.

Latest News

More From Islamabad