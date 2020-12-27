Delivery man catches two muggers but frees them as they were young

A young rider who arrived to deliver a parcel at a house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal offered resistance and foiled a snatching bid on Saturday.

According to police, Shahid Hussain, a rider of a private company, managed to catch two suspects riding a motorcycle, who attempted to snatch a cell phone from him soon after he stopped his motorcycle outside a house to deliver a parcel.

“I offered resistance and caught both of them. Both were young aged between 18 and20 years; therefore, I did not hand them over to the police and gave them a chance to escape to save their future,” he told the police.

“But I did not allow them to flee with weapons, and handed them over to the police,” he said.

Police said Hussain showed bravery and foiled the snatching bid. An investigation is going on.

Man shot, injured

A man was shot and injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Korangi on Saturday.

According to the Korangi police, two armed men riding a motorcycle shot and injured 52-year-old Shahid, son of Azeem when he refused to give his valuables to them. Doctors termed his condition out of danger. A case has been registered while an investigation is continuing.