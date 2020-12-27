RCB’s Rs325m ‘Shining Saddar’ project welcomed

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Muhammad Nasir Mirza has welcomed the Rs325 million development project, titled ‘Shining Saddar’ by the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) for beautification of the city. Under the Shining Saddar project 150 million rupee has been allocated for repair of roads and sidewalks, Rs30 million for beautification of markets, Rs120 million has been allocated for laying underground cables and Rs25million for the construction of parking areas. Under the pilot project, work has started on Adamjee Road where a sewerage line is being laid.

The project was announced by the RCB at a briefing at the Rawalpindi Chamber in which Station Commander and Cantonment Board President Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kayani, CEO Cantonment Board Umar Farooq, CEO Chaklala Cantonment Board Wasim Shahid, Additional CEO Ms Maria Jabeen were present. On the occasion group leader Sohail Altaf, senior vice president Usman Ashraf, vice president Shahraiz A Malik, former presidents Shamail Dawood, Asad Mashhadi, members of the executive committee, representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran, and chamber members were present.

In his remarks, RCCI President Nasir Mirza said that the Chamber of Commerce would extend full cooperation and support for the Shining Saddar project.