IHC orders mechanism for addressing complaints about Qabza

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday cancelled a conditional no-objection certificate (NOC), issued by the Capital Development Authority, for construction of a road on the state land in a private housing society.

The court also ordered the departments concerned to remove society’s encroachments from private and state lands in the Capital. The court also sought the compliance report from the interior secretary, Islamabad chief commissioner and deputy commissioner in a month. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah warned that if complaints about illegal occupation of lands in the Capital were not addressed, the interior secretary, Islamabad chief commissioner and IG Police would be held responsible for it.

A single bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah issued its 78-page verdict on Thursday, declaring that the Board of Authority would decide the issues of the housing society, keeping in view all environmental laws. The court remarked that the federal cabinet should ensure implementation of the laws for protection of environment.

The court ordered the chief commissioner to ensure demarcation of housing scheme’s lands and redress of all complaints in that regard. The court directed the deputy commissioner to evolve some mechanism for addressing complaints about illegal occupation of private lands. The court ordered for ending occupation of state lands by any private company or an individual.

The IHC bench directed the interior secretary to place a copy of the court verdict before the prime minister and the cabinet and hoped that the cabinet would make a decision for making the Environmental Protection Agency an effective and independent regulator.