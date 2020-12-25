Pak-Turkish square inaugurated

Rawalpindi : Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul has inaugurated the Pak-Turk Friendship Square on Murree Road to express Pakistan Turkey friendship.

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Director General RDA Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed, MD WASA Raja Shaukat Mehmood, Country Head of TIKA Ghokhan Umut, General Secretary of Turkish Organization IHH-NL Akhlaq-ur-Rehman, Deputy Director Finance RDA Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti and other officials of RDA were present on the occasion. On the occasion, RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza thanked the Turkish ambassador and said that this monument would be a reminder of strong Pak-Turkish friendship.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wished to further strengthen relations with Muslim countries. In this regard, we are continuing our efforts to bring the people of Muslim countries closer to each other.

The RDA's Pak-Turkish memorial project is also a link to this, RDA chairman said. He further said that both the countries are working together for the welfare of the people. The main agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is to improve the lives of the people, he added. The Turkish envoy thanked the RDA chairman for constructing the Turkish Friendship Square. He said that this monument would be a reminder of Pak-Turkish friendship. Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly countries. Turkey is working on various projects to bring prosperity to Pakistan, he added.