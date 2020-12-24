ISLAMABAD: A two-day training workshop for journalists belonging to Chakwal district was concluded here on Wednesday with the message of promoting ethical journalism to highlight issues faced by the semi-developed areas.

Organised by Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) and Free and Fair Elections Network (FAFEN), the workshop was well attended by print, electronic and social media persons from Chakwal and adjoining areas. Responsibilities of reporters, laws of print and electronic media, law of damages and Right to Information law were discussed at the event. Master Trainer Waqar Gilani and Urooj Iftikhar of SSDO led the training sessions. Mr Gilani said digital media use was increasing rapidly all over the world and attention from print media has decreased considerably. Urooj Iftikhar said that SSDO is working to get women registered and it (SSDO) would provide all possible help in this regard. She said SSDO would also bear all the expenses. She appealed to the journalists to go to their respective areas, collect and send the data about such women. Journalist Hafiz Waqar Ahmed briefed the participants on creating and running YouTube channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and websites. Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Raja Iftikhar, Zulfiqar Mir, Raja Shehzad Hameed, Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor Minhas, Shafiq Malik, Khalid Malik and Saleem Rahmani also spoke. SSDO Chakwal District Coordinator Madam Najma was also present. At the end of the training workshop, officials of Islamabad Press Club Abid Abbasi, Sadia Kamal, Myra Imran and SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas distributed certificates among the journalists.