HEC begins e-document verification

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced that all those seeking degree attestation should apply on its web site through http://eservices. hec.gov.pk.
In a message, the HEC said the degree attestation service would no longer be available at http:/eportal. hec.gov.pk.
It said the old applicants would use the same username and password that they were using at ‘e-portal’ to log-in at ‘e-service’.