Lahore Gymkhana crowned Royal Golf champs

LAHORE: Lahore Gymkhana clinched the Royal Palm Team Golf Championship title here at the Royal Palm Golf course on Sunday.

Hussain Hamid won the men's gross competition while Mohsin Zafar became the champion in the net.

More than 100 male and female golfers took part in the national event, including Timur Mubashir, Ahsan Khawaja, and Qasim Ali Khan. Salman Jahangir's Lahore Gymkhana team won the trophy.

Royal Palm and Golf Country Club's Shahid Abbas, Umar Salamat, Hussain Hamid and Damal Ataullah took second place.

In the men's gross competition, Hussain Hamid of Royal Palm Club emerged victorious. Salman Jahangir and Qasim Ali Khan of Lahore Gymkhana bagged the second and third positions, respectively.

Mohsin Zafar of Gymkhana became the champion in the net competitions, while Noman Ilyas and Rashid Akbar of Garrison finished second and third, respectively.