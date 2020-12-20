Food firms being forced to buy substandard sugar: Maryam

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Saturday said government departments were threatening food factories to buy expensive and substandard sugar.
In a Twitter message, she said the owners of food factories were being blackmailed and harassed to buy substandard and expensive sugar or their factory will be closed down. Complaints are being received from everywhere, she added.