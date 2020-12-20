‘Kashmiris’ right to self-determination important goal’

Islamabad: Achieving Kashmiris’ right to self-determination is an important goal and destination of every Kashmiri’s life and this goal can never be neglected, said Lord Nazir Ahmed, says a press release.

“The purpose of my life is the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the independence of Kashmir. For these purposes conspiracies have been hatched against me but no action can take me away from my mission,” he expressed these views while talking to a delegation of international think tank, Institute of Peace and Development (Inspad) led by Dr. Sardar Muhammad Tahir Tabassum, President of Inspad and former Human Rights Adviser Azad Kashmir.

The delegation included Orient News Network President Afshin Afzal, Director INSPAD and Chairperson Leaders Alliance of Private Schools Kishwar Aqeel, Colonel (r) Talha Saeed, Raja Ashfaq Kayani, and Inspad Youth Coordinator Muhammad Talha Zubair.

Lord Nazir Ahmed said that Kashmir issue is an internationally recognised dispute and the dream of peace in the world can never be fulfilled without resolving it in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiris. “Kashmiris have been making tremendous sacrifices for this for 74 years. Their sacrifices will never be in vain. Nor can you leave them alone,” he added.

INSPAD President Sardar Tahir Tabassum said that Lord Nazir is an effective advocate and living voice of the subjugated people of the world. He stands by him on every front against Hindu and Zionist conspiracies. He is an effective spokesman of Kashmiris and our national asset. ? We will always be proud of his lively role.

Afshin Afzal said that he would expose all the conspiracies against Lord Nazir globally and would play his role at every level for this. The International Court of Justice and other international bodies will not hesitate to approach.