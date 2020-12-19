Number of active COVID-19 cases on decline in the region

Rawalpindi : The number of active cases of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is continuously showing a depression for the last week mainly because of a significant downward trend in the number of patients being tested positive for the illness from the region.

The number of active cases from the twin cities has reduced to 6,794 on Friday from 7540, the number recorded on December 11. According to many health experts, the removal of as many as 746 active cases from the dashboards of ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last one week is a good omen as earlier the number of active cases from the region was continuously on the rise along with number of patients being reported.

The number of confirmed patients reported per day from the twin cities is still significantly higher as compared to other parts of the country yet it has been showing a decline after December 7.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 338 new patients have been confirmed positive from ICT and Rawalpindi district while a total of 2,972 patients have been reported from all across the country. Out of a total of 84 deaths caused by the virus in the last 24 hours from Pakistan, eight were reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that the virus has claimed four lives each from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 883 from the region.

From ICT, as many as 259 new patients have been tested positive for the disease taking tally to 35,700 of which 29,417 confirmed patients have recovered while 385 have lost their lives. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital was 5,898 on Friday.

From Rawalpindi district, the death of four more patients in the last 24 hours has taken the death toll to 498. Another 79 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 11,268 of which 9,874 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 896 on Friday.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, as many as 85 confirmed patients belonging to Rawalpindi have been undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while some 811 confirmed patients have been in home isolation.