Missing 10th grader found tortured to death

Two people, including a missing 10th grade student, were found dead in different parts of the city on Friday.

A woman spotted the body of a 14-year-old boy by the riverside in the Khokhrapar area, and informed the police. Cops arrived at the scene and transported the dead to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 14-year-old Arif Abbasi, son of Abid Abbasi.

Police said the victimâ€™s father was a secretary at the office of the Qaumi Awami Tehreek in Malir, who said his son had gone missing on December 12 and the family had been unable to find him despite searching for him everywhere.

The devastated father said his family did not have any personal enmity with anyone. He demanded the arrest of the culprits, who kidnapped and tortured his son to death. The police said they were waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Separately, the body of a man was found near from the Regal Chowk in the Saddar area. The casualty was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi and later moved to morgue for identification purpose. Police said the cause of death was yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered and a probe is continuing.

Two wounded

Two people were injured in for resisting mugging bids in the metropolis on Friday. According to the Pirabad police, an elderly man was injured in Orangi Townâ€™s Qasba Colony area. The injured was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as 60-year-old Hanif Qureshi, son of Abdul Ghani.

The police said the man was injured for resisting a mugging bid and that a case had been registered against the unidentified assailants. Separately, 34-year-old Farhanullah, son of Ali Asghar, came under attack when he resisted a mugging bid in the cityâ€™s Bin Qasim locality. The injured was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. Police said a case had been registered against the unknown muggers.