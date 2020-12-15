Talks possible only if PM phones Zardari, Fazl, says Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: Senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has termed Lahore’s PDM rally a resounding success despite all the hurdles created by the government.

Talking to media outside the Accountability Court Sukkur on Monday after appearing in the Rs1.23 billion filed corruption reference, Khursheed Shah said that thousands of PDM workers removed all the hurdles put up by the government to dissuade them from participating and turned the Lahore rally into a historic PDM show. He said that PDM leaders did not incite people to civil disobedience, attack institutions or burn any bills unlike the PTI leadership.

The PPP leader claimed opposition is not interested in NRO, but the government needs one now. He said the time for negotiations with the government has lapsed as earlier when the opposition was willing to talk, the PM did not want to engage with them. He said talks with the government are only possible if Imran Khan himself phones PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, PDM Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. He said the opposition will continue holding large public rallies and announced another at Gharhi Khuda Bakhash Bhutto, Larkana, on December 27th.

He criticised the prime minister saying he finds time for dogs but cannot spare time for the people. He said the prime minister is no more Sadiq and Ameen as he has not fulfilled his electoral promises of providing 10 million jobs. He said the economy is in a bad shape and the tariff of gas and electricity have gone up, alongside the prices of daily commodities like sugar and other utility items.

Khursheed Shah said that the hearing of NAB cases against him and his family members was being needlessly extended to victimise him. Earlier, the PPP leader appeared before the NAB Court, Sukkur. The accountability court judge after recording the statements of the defence counsel and NAB prosecutor adjourned the hearing till December 21.