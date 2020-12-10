Tax training course for youth underway

Rawalpindi : Under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of successful youth, the corporate training courses for youth about taxation have been started across the country with a vision to produce tax advisors. Apart from reducing unemployment from the country, the aim of these training courses is to ensure transparent collection of taxes.

This was told by the Chief Executive Officer of Knight Human Management, (KHM), Khalid Nawaz, in a meeting of Masterminds Audits, Accounts and Taxation officers held here.

He said promoting tax culture, generating professional tax advisors and making all concerned people aware of tax laws are the main objectives of these courses which would reap multiple results including the help to reduce unemployment. “By removing businessmen and youth from the fear of the tax authorities, the objectives of these training courses also include ensuring transparency in tax collection and protection of the interests of taxpayers”, he added.

Khalid said that lack of awareness about business laws including tax payment have resulted in many difficulties and undesirable practices which harm and national exchequer coupled with the loss of interests of the business community.