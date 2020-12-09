Islands development: SAC announces launch of drive against PIDA

SUKKUR: A meeting of the Sindh Action Committee (SAC), chaired by Jalal Mahmood Shah, was held in Jamshoro. The meeting decided to launch a campaign for three months against the PIDA Ordinance and termination of the Pakistan Steel Mills employees. It decided to write a letter to the federal government over presidential order of occupation of islands which, the meeting said, is illegal, unconstitutional and against the provincial autonomy. The SAC decided to call an all parties conference in the last week of December to discuss the issues. The SAC accused the Sindh government of being behind the conspiracy to hand over the islands to federal government.