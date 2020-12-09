close
Wed Dec 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2020

Islands development: SAC announces launch of drive against PIDA

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2020

SUKKUR: A meeting of the Sindh Action Committee (SAC), chaired by Jalal Mahmood Shah, was held in Jamshoro. The meeting decided to launch a campaign for three months against the PIDA Ordinance and termination of the Pakistan Steel Mills employees. It decided to write a letter to the federal government over presidential order of occupation of islands which, the meeting said, is illegal, unconstitutional and against the provincial autonomy. The SAC decided to call an all parties conference in the last week of December to discuss the issues. The SAC accused the Sindh government of being behind the conspiracy to hand over the islands to federal government.

Latest News

More From Pakistan