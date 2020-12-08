Commits suicide

FAISALABAD: A newly married girl committed suicide at Garh Fateh Shah on Monday. The girl ended her life by taking poisonous pills over a domestic issue. THREE COPS HELD: Police on Monday arrested four cops, including constable Basharat Ali, on the charge of stealing of petrol. According to the FIR, constable Basharat Ali and his accomplices Dastgir and Majid were involved in the stealing.