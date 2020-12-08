80-kanal land retrieved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The city district administration retrieved 80-kanal land worth billions of rupees during an operation here Monday. In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassir Riaz Malik, a special team of the department, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed, launched the operation in Raiwind area with heavy machinery.