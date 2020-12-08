close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
December 8, 2020

80-kanal land retrieved

Lahore

A
APP
December 8, 2020

LAHORE:The city district administration retrieved 80-kanal land worth billions of rupees during an operation here Monday. In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassir Riaz Malik, a special team of the department, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed, launched the operation in Raiwind area with heavy machinery.

Latest News

More From Lahore