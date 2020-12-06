Smuggling bid foiled, drug peddler held

The Anti-Narcotics Force on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle drugs to Canada and arrested a man allegedly affiliated with a gang of international drug suppliers.

According to ANF Joint Director Abid Zulfiqar, a raid was conducted at the Badruddin Yard at the Pakistan International Container Terminal in Karachi after they received a tip-off about a possible smuggling bid.

During the raid, he said the ANF team arrested a man, namely Shahid Omar, who was associated with a gang of international drug suppliers, and found a huge quantity of drugs.

The officer said the smugglers had concealed 105 kilogrammes of drugs in a Rolling Mill Machine that was supposed go to Canada.

He said the ANF had launched a hunt to catch Omarâ€™s associates and that a case had been registered.