16 artists’ billboards to be displayed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : The Lahore Biennale Foundation (LBF) in partnership with Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) revealed a list of 16 participating artists who are from the City or have strong connections with Lahore for a billboard project.
The Zinda -dil-a’an-e-Lahore - Billboard Project is curated by Qudsia Rahim, LBF executive director. The names of the artists and the locations where their billboards would are displayed are: Salima Hashmi - Hussain Chowk, Ali Kazim - Mini Market, Faiza Butt - Khayaban e Jinnah, Ayesha Jatoi - above Nairang Art Gallery on Jail Road, Waqas Khan - Main Boulevard Gulberg, City Mall, Shah Abdullah Alamee - Allama Iqbal Road, Garhi Shahu, Hamra Abbas - Jinnah Hospital, Wardha Shabbir - Bhatti Gate, Ruby Chishti - Bhatti Gate, Naazish Ataullah - Gulberg Main Boulevard, Atif Khan - Shaukat Khanum Flyover, Saba Khan - 2-D Karim Block Market, Asif Khan - G-1 Market Johar Town, Masooma Syed - Muslim Town Flyover, Ajaz Anwar - Airport Road near Netsol Chowk and Imran Qureshi - DHA Main Boulevard at Ghazi Chowk. With a focus on the City and its residents, the project is a response to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.