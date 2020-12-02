16 artists’ billboards to be displayed

LAHORE : The Lahore Biennale Foundation (LBF) in partnership with Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) revealed a list of 16 participating artists who are from the City or have strong connections with Lahore for a billboard project.

The Zinda -dil-a’an-e-Lahore - Billboard Project is curated by Qudsia Rahim, LBF executive director. The names of the artists and the locations where their billboards would are displayed are: Salima Hashmi - Hussain Chowk, Ali Kazim - Mini Market, Faiza Butt - Khayaban e Jinnah, Ayesha Jatoi - above Nairang Art Gallery on Jail Road, Waqas Khan - Main Boulevard Gulberg, City Mall, Shah Abdullah Alamee - Allama Iqbal Road, Garhi Shahu, Hamra Abbas - Jinnah Hospital, Wardha Shabbir - Bhatti Gate, Ruby Chishti - Bhatti Gate, Naazish Ataullah - Gulberg Main Boulevard, Atif Khan - Shaukat Khanum Flyover, Saba Khan - 2-D Karim Block Market, Asif Khan - G-1 Market Johar Town, Masooma Syed - Muslim Town Flyover, Ajaz Anwar - Airport Road near Netsol Chowk and Imran Qureshi - DHA Main Boulevard at Ghazi Chowk. With a focus on the City and its residents, the project is a response to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.