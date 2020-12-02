Imposters cut down trees in Blue Area

Islamabad : The environment wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken strict notice of the incident in which a group of men impersonating as CDA’s employees cut down two trees and fled away.

According to the statement by the CDA’s Environment Directorate ‘The complaint will be checked in detail. Apparently, it's not the work of any CDA employee but rest assure if anyone is found involved in this he will be given exemplary punishment. However, it is requested that in future if you notice such activity kindly intimate immediately.”

The details of the incident revealed that some people came to the place in front of the GSR

Laboratories in Blue Area and cut off leaves of the trees stating they came from the CDA’s Environment Wing and it was part of their duty.

Later, these people again came and informed the employees of the nearby office that these trees would be cut down as part of the cleaning process initiated by the civic agency.

It is pertinent to mention here that some people were also identified in the recent past stealing the wood from the Fatima Jinnah Park.

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has already recommended the

government to make illegal tree felling a criminal offence and convert tree plantation drive into state policy.

Shaukat Malik, a resident of Sector F-6, said: “I think there are various groups that are involved in such kinds of illegal activities. So there is a need to introduce a new mechanism to prevent theft of wood from the capital city.”

He said protection of trees is a big challenge and the responsibility rests with both the government and the residents because only joint efforts would help achieve this target.