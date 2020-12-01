Govt has failed to deliver in merged districts: JI

BARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has failed to provide facilities to the merged districts.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said the PTI government had completely failed to deliver which was why tribal people in the merged districts were facing a host of problems.

He said the government had promised to the tribal people to provide all facilities to merged districts like the other settled districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but that was not done.

The senator said that target-killings and enforced disappearances must end in the tribal districts.

He believed that the PTI government was making efforts to turn the merger of the tribal district with KP an unsuccessful exercise.

The JI leader said people of merged districts should stop supporting those who were elected by them in the past but they failed to provide them facilities.

He said the tribal people had suffered in the prolonged militancy that destroyed their homes, markets, as well as health and education facilities. To a question, he said that the JI had not joined the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement because it differed with the latter on its policies and objectives.