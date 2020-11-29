App on digital rights, security launched

LAHORE : The “Digital Haq,” an App identifies different digital security and rights issues, has been launched in collaboration with Interactive Resource Centre (IRC) Lahore and the US Embassy in Islamabad.

A private TV hosted the launch ceremony through a webinar and live sessions on their Facebook page and YouTube channel. The programme was attended by US embassy representatives, Pakistan's digital media professionals, digital rights experts, market leaders, journalists, non-government organisations and students.

The ceremony had keynote addresses by Raymond Castillo, minister counselor for public affairs at US Embassy in Islamabad, Director Muhammad Waseem and Risham Waseem. The launch was also attended by Lisa Kollins - administrator Social Justice Institute, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, one of the US experts for the project.

The team behind Digital Haq presented the prototype of their App, explained their App advocacy campaign and its objectives to the audience in an interactive online session.

With the motto of ‘Mehfuz Internet, Apka Digital Haq’ (secured internet is your digital right), the App and campaign behind Digital Haq has been developed and designed by a team of talented young professionals from all over Pakistan.

The vision behind launching the App is to create a one-stop information platform as a solution to digital security problems. Ayesha Urooj, project lead at Digital Haq says, “This application fills a void in a rather less explored area of digital rights in Pakistan. As the cyber laws are evolving in Pakistan and around the world, the purpose of this App is to pave the way for better laws by raising awareness."

The Digital Haq campaign has been completed under the project ‘Creation of Critical Mass by Engaging Youth Opinion Leaders in Digital Media Literacy and Citizenship through Cross Cultural Understanding’ in collaboration with the US Embassy, Islamabad. Under the project, IRC built the capacity of 50 Pakistani youths from all over Pakistan in creating online platforms for the promotion of cross-cultural understanding and tolerance.

Two advocacy campaigns - Digital Haq and Connect Pakistan - were shortlisted for a four-month campaign. Connect Pakistan is a digital campaign based on short video films, podcasts and a website on real stories about interfaith harmony, tolerance and co-existence in Pakistan. It will be launched on November 30.