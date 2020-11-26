No internet

The education authorities have decided to close all schools from November 26 in an attempt to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak. The authorities have instructed education institutions to conduct classes online. Undoubtedly, it’s a great decision which has been taken to ensure the safety of students. However, it is also important to highlight that in Balochistan, there are many cities which face the problem of unstable internet connection. How will students take online classes? In Turbat, residents have been facing the problem of internet connectivity since 2016. Now that classes will be conducted online, it is essential for the government to provide 4G facilities in the city so that all students can attend their classes with ease. The Balochistan government must look into the issue and provide 4G facilities in the city as soon as possible.

Muhammad Nawaz

Sayyadabad