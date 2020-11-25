‘Lockerbie bomber should not have been convicted’

Glasgow: Abdelbaset Mohmet Al-Megrahi should not have been found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing, his family’s legal team said on Tuesday, as a posthumous appeal began against his conviction for the attack on a Pan Am flight that killed 270 people. The former Libyan intelligence officer was convicted of mass murder by three judges at a special Scottish court sitting in the Netherlands in 2001 and was jailed for life.