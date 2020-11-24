Call to set up NADRA facility at Athens, Barcelona and Milan

LAHORE: Italy, Greece and Spain are the three countries in Europe that are considered to be haven for illegal immigrants from all across the world.

A large number of Pakistani immigrants, majority of which are illegal, reside in and around Milan, Athens and Barcelona. This was told by Shehryar Khan from Milan, Pakistan's former investment councillor in Italy.

Since majority of Pakistani immigrants reaching there do not possess documents, their first target is to get Pakistani identification papers and travel documents before they can

get any job or seek legal status.

Until 2018, Pakistani missions in these countries had NADRA counters and it was easier for them to get NICOP or get their national status verified without any issue. But in 2018, NADRA closed centres and recalled staff.

This has created a serious problem for the community which is now facing tremendous problems and delays in getting national status verified. Although NADRA has started online application system for NICOP but the community that is mostly illiterate is unable to take advantage of this facility and is being exploited by the unscrupulous agents who have opened shops to process their NICOP or MRP applications to mint money.

In order to end this practice, it is essential that these centres must be reestablished at these missions so that our community in these countries can be saved from the excesses of these agents, he added.