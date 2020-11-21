Wapda dethrone National Bank to win National Hockey C’ship

RAWALPINDI: Wapda dethroned National Bank to lift the coveted 66th National Hockey Championship crown after a highly entertaining final that was decided in a penalty shootout at the MPCL Ground here on Friday.

It was Wapda’s fifth national hockey title and their first since 2011.

Rana Waheed wrong-footed Mazhar Abbas, who fell to one side, to score the winner in the penalty shootout after the neck and neck final failed to produce the ultimate champions in regulation time. National Bank faltered with all four penalty strokes while Wapda converted two.

It was all square in regulation time.

Aleem Bilal netted the opener in the 17th minute with a first time push on Wadpa’s third penalty corner with National Bank keeper diving towards the other side.

The goal triggered new life in the match as NBP started making efforts for the equalizer. Wapda, on the other hand, held on to their lead and got a golden opportunity to double it in the 35th minute when National Bank’s goalkeeper Mazhar made a spectacular save to deny Aleem.

Wapda missed another chance when striker Ijaz Ahmed messed up with only the goalkeeper at his mercy.

The two missed chances spurred new vigor into the NBP forward-line which attacked Wapda’s defence time and again only to be denied on at least two occasions. Abu Bakar’s attempts on penalty corners in the 39th and 40th minutes also went wide.

Then came the moment NBP were waiting for. Mohammad Dilbar scored perhaps the goal of the tournament in the 48th minute when he banged the net with a reverse flick to the delight of his team.

All efforts from both sides to find the winning goal in scheduled time went fruitless.

Wapda made some exciting moves in the last 10 minutes with Waheed piercing through NBP’s defense on a couple of occasions but to no avail. Arsalan Qadir also exhibited some exciting stick work and even came close to breaking clear of Wapda’s defenders but was denied the opportunity.

All then came down to the penalty shootout. Wapda struck through Tausiq Arshad and Waheed. National Bank missed on their first four penalty strokes including the one taken by the experienced Abu Bakar. As Wapda had a clear two-goal lead, NBP’s fifth was not needed.

“We should have won in regulation time. But we missed some close chances including a penalty stroke. A cushion of two goals could have been enough for the title. Still, I believe all my players played good hockey, possibly the best in the tournament. They definitely reserved the best for the last,” Wapda head coach Waqas Sharif said while talking to ‘The News’.

He especially praised goalkeeper Waqar Younis for showing extreme guts in the penalty shootout. “He was spectacular under the bar,” he said.

Waqas was delighted to complete what he called a “grand slam” of national titles. “We have won all national titles this year so far — juniors, seniors and women. I am really delighted with the performance of Wapda’s hockey players,” he said.

Earlier in the third position playoff, Sui Southern Gas Company defeated Navy 4-1.

Pakistan Hockey Federation President Brigadier (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Aamir Mehmood Kiani awarded the championship trophy to the delighted Wapda team.

Rana Waheed of Wapda was adjudged the player of the tournament.